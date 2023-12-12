Reggae Boyz captain Andre Blake to host goalkeeping clinic Loop Jamaica

Andre Blake, captain and goalkeeper for Jamaica’s senior Reggae Boyz, is set to host a goalkeeping clinic at the UWI-Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Thursday and Friday.

The clinic, scheduled from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day, aims to provide specialized training to over 24 youth goalkeepers selected from top ISSA Manning Cup and daCosta Cup teams. Additionally, two female goalkeepers from Reinas Academy will participate.

The training sessions will be led by the highly experienced Phil Wheddon, who also serves as Andre Blake’s goalkeeper coach at the Philadelphia Union. Notably, Wheddon holds the distinction of being the only goalkeeper coach in United States history to have coached both the men’s and women’s national teams in a FIFA World Cup, having coached in three World Cups and secured two Olympic gold medals with the United States.

Other notable goalkeeper coaches participating in the clinic include Jamaica Under-20 coach Andrew Sewell, national goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, Reinas Academy’s Neo Oxford, and Kingston College’s Robert Beckford.

Blake shared his motivation behind the initiative, stating, “To whom much is given, much is required, and so this is my way of supporting the next generation of goalkeepers. I want to see what these goalkeepers look like and try to educate them on what it will take to get to the next level. Having Phil on board is great because he brings an extensive amount of knowledge and experience with him.”

Blake’s initiative is supported by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), Sagicor Foundation, Spectrum Systems Limited, TruShake, Powerade, Courtyard Marriott, Leep Marketing, and UNL Sport.