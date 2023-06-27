Reggae Boyz ‘Choir’ gets stamp of approval from John Legend Loop Jamaica

You’ve probably seen a video clip of the Reggae Boyz singing John Legend’s ‘All of Me’, as captain Andre Blake plays the piano.

After all, the clip, shared by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) on Twitter on Monday, has amassed more than 530K views on the platform. JFF also published the video on Instagram and Facebook.

Well, even if you’re yet to see the video of the national senior men’s football team showing off their musical prowess while in St Louis, Missouri as they continue their Concacaf Gold Cup campaign, it appears American singer John Legend has seen it. And guess what? He’s seemingly given the Reggae Boyz his stamp of approval.

John Legend retweeted the JFF’s tweet of the video clip, quoting it: “Sing it fellas”, followed by the Jamaican flag, to his more than 13 million followers on Twitter on Tuesday.

Released by John Legend nine years ago, ‘All of Me’, has over 2.2 billion views of streaming platform YouTube, and in May this year, hit two billion streams on Spotify.

After hitting two bllion streams on Spotify, Legend shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

I played ‘All Of Me’ for Chrissy at our wedding almost 10 years ago, and since then, so many of you have celebrated your special moments with it too. It’s officially surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify – what an incredible milestone, I’m grateful to share with all of you. Thank you for all the love!

The song, dedicated to his wife, appears on his fourth studio album, ‘Love in the Future’. Legend co-wrote it with Toby Gad and co-produced it with Dave Tozer.

Reggae Boyz continue their campaign today as they are set to meet Trinidad and Tobago in a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A showdown at 6:30 pm.

Jamaica sit on a point after the first matchday on Saturday, with a goal from defender Damion Lowe putting the Reggae Boyz ahead before they conceded and drew 1-1 with the United States.