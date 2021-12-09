Reggae Boyz coach Theodore Whitmore out | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Football Federation and head coach Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore have parted ways following the Reggae Boyz’ poor run of form in the ongoing Concacaf Qualifying Octagonal Round of World Cup Football.

With six of 14 games yet to be played, the Reggae Boyz sit in sixth position on just seven points. Canada lead the group on 16 points, followed by the United States on 15, Mexico and Panama on 14 each, and Costa Rica on nine. El Salvador on six points and Honduras on three, round out the bottom two places.

The top three teams after 14 games will automatically book their spot in next November’s FIFA World Cup in the Gulf state of Qatar. The fourth placed team will engage in a play-off game with a team from the Oceana region. With Jamaica precariously perched on seven points from eight games, the Boyz are in serious danger of not contesting for even the fourth placed spot.

Calls have been mounting for the JFF to sever ties with Whitmore, the darling of Jamaica’s historic 1998 World Cup campaign when the Reggae Boyz achieved what many thought was impossible by qualifying for the Paris tournament. In so doing, Jamaica became the first team from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify for football’s showpiece. At the time, the Jamaicans were guided by the indomitable Brazilian, Rene Simoes.

Whitmore was one of the stars of that campaign and scored both goals against Japan in Jamaica’s only win in the preliminary round. The Boyz defeated Japan 2-1 in an exciting encounter.

Now in his third stint as head coach, the JFF is no longer confident that Whitmore is the man for the job. Ironically, his sacking comes on the back of perhaps Jamaica’s best performance when they were held to an exciting 1-1 draw against the USA at Kingston’s national stadium, in a game that, but for an officiating error and several missed chances, the Boyz should have won.

Jamaica has also given up late goals in defeats to Mexico and El Salvador and suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Panama. Throughout the tournament, Whitmore’s team selection has been questioned, and at times he appeared not to be confident on the sidelines.

Whitmore’s latest stint as coach started in 2016, but he had an interim stint in 2007 and an assistant coach role in 2008 before taking over again as an interim coach in the same year.

His first role as head coach came in 2009 and ended in 2013.

Jamaica’s next game in the World Cup qualifiers is against Mexico on January 27 at the National Stadium