Reggae Boyz edge BVI to reach final phase of Concacaf World Cup qualifying

Sports Jamaica's Reggae Boyz secured a top-two finish in their group during second-round action of the Concacaf qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: Concacaf.com).

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz secured a place in the third and final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying after a 1-0 victory over the British Virgin Islands in their Group E second-round match at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Warner Brown scored the lone goal in the 17th minute, finishing from a Demarai Gray free kick to give the Reggae Boyz their third straight win in the campaign.

The result ensures Jamaica will finish in the top two of the four-team group, guaranteeing progression to the next phase. They are level on nine points with Guatemala but sit second on goal difference.

The second round of Concacaf qualifying sees teams play four matches — two at home and two away — with the top two from each of the six groups advancing to the third and final round.

Jamaica will host Guatemala on Tuesday in Kingston with top spot in Group E at stake.

The final round will feature three groups of four teams. Each team will play the others in its group home and away, for a total of six matches. These fixtures are scheduled for the FIFA international windows in September, October, and November 2025.

The three group winners will qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States. The two best second-placed teams will enter a FIFA play-off tournament for another chance to qualify.

For the first time, up to eight teams from the Concacaf region could feature at a men’s FIFA World Cup.

Jamaica’s only World Cup appearance to date came at France 1998, when they were knocked out in the group stage.