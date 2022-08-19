Reggae Boyz, Ghana game in Austria cancelled Loop Jamaica

Reggae Boyz, Ghana game in Austria cancelled Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz celebrate a goal during their Concacaf Nations League game against Suriname at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Jamaica won 3-1. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaica’s opening game of the Austria Mini Football Tournament in Vienna against Ghana will not be played.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) made the announcement on Friday, just a day before the match.

A WhatsApp message from JFF media officer, Earl Bailey, stated that “the game vs Ghana is cancelled, not postponed.”

An earlier WhatsApp message from the JFF had stated that Ghana were scheduled to arrive on Saturday, the same day the Reggae Boyz were scheduled to play them.

Jamaica will now play two matches in the four-nation tournament. The Reggae Boyz will kick off their campaign against Morroco on August 23 followed by the Qatar fixture on August 26.

Earlier, this week it was reported that organizers had cancelled the tournament due to challenges faced by participating teams in securing visas. However, the JFF has dismissed the report.

