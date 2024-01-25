Reggae Boyz learn their group assignment in 2026 World Cup qualifying Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s national football team, the Reggae Boyz, has been placed in Group E for the Concacaf qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The draw, which took place on Thursday at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, revealed that Jamaica will compete against Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and either the British Virgin Islands or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The draw was part of the process for the 30-nation second round, aiming to narrow down the field to 12 finalists. These finalists will then contend for three automatic berths to participate in the 2026 tournament alongside the already qualified teams from the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The region’s three largest nations received automatic slots as co-hosts of the expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament.

Under the format announced last February, Concacaf’s lowest-ranked teams play home-and-home series this March to reach the second round, with Anguilla facing the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands meeting the British Virgin Islands.

Each nation will play four matches that will be scheduled for June 2024 and June 2025. The top two nations in each group advance, and the 12 teams will be drawn into three groups of four. Each of those countries will play six games from September through November in 2025, and the three group winners qualify.

The top two third-place team advance to intercontinental playoffs that include one nation each from South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. The four lowest-ranked teams will be drawn into a pair of single-elimination matches and the winners advance to single-elimination games against the teams with byes. The winners of those two games reach the 2026 tournament.

Prior to the 1994 World Cup in the U.S., FIFA held an attention-grabbing qualifying draw involving 141 nations at New York’s Madison Square Garden on a Sunday in December 1991. FIFA has split up draws by confederation for the 2026 World Cup and held Thursday afternoon’s Concacaf sorting at its office in Zurich.

Full Group Stage Draw Results:

Group A: Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, HondurasGroup B: Bahamas, Costa Rica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, TrinidadGroup C: Aruba, Barbados, Curaçao, Haiti, St. LuciaGroup D: Belize, Guyana, Montserrat, Nicaragua, PanamaGroup E: Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands-U.S. Virgin Islands winnerGroup F: El Salvador, Puerto Rico, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos Islands-Anguilla winner