Reggae Boyz secure 2 friendly games ahead of Concacaf Gold Cup Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Reggae Boyz secure 2 friendly games ahead of Concacaf Gold Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mother’s Day gift ideas from moms

Sha’Carri Richardson obliterates field to win 200m in Nairobi

Pooran lifts Lucknow to victory in IPL, Punjab knock out Delhi

Volunteers invited for National Labour Day Project

Southampton relegated, United ignite push for Champions League spot

Reggae Boyz secure 2 friendly games ahead of Concacaf Gold Cup

Bodies of man and woman found in house with gunshot wounds

Newcastle held 2-2 by Leeds in EPL thriller

HPV concerns; parents urged to also get boys 9-14 vaccinated

Firearm and ammunition seized in Riverton Meadows operation

Saturday May 13

24?C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz celebrate a goal during their Concacaf Nations League game against Suriname at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Jamaica won 3-1. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s senior national football team, the Reggae Boyz, will engage in two friendly matches against Qatar and Jordan on June 15 and June 19, respectively. These matches will take place at the Wiener Neustadt Ergo Arena in Austria and serve as preparation for the upcoming 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup tournament is scheduled to be held from June 24 to July 16 in the United States and Canada.

In their previous encounter with Qatar on August 26 of last year, the Reggae Boyz secured a 1-1 draw. However, the forthcoming match against Jordan will mark the first meeting between the Jamaican and Jordanian national teams.

Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), expressed the significance of these matches in providing the Reggae Boyz with optimal preparation for the Gold Cup.

“We aim to provide coach Hallgrimsson and his team with the best opportunities to excel at the Gold Cup,” said Rickets. “This is the third year consecutively that we will be hosted in this city, a location that is perfect for preparation. I believe that with the quality of the team we now have, combined with the quality of coaching, we have an outstanding opportunity to create history by winning the coveted trophy.”

Jamaica’s first match in the 2023 Gold Cup is scheduled against the defending champions, the USA, on June 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

April 19, 2023 02:03 AM

Sport

April 14, 2023 08:35 PM

Sport

March 27, 2023 11:34 AM

Recent Articles

World News

US woman fatally shot by boyfriend after she got an abortion

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day gift ideas from moms

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson obliterates field to win 200m in Nairobi

More From

Jamaica News

JDF soldier ‘drowns’ during training at Stadium pool; tributes flowing

See also

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is believed to have drowned during training at the National Stadium pool in St Andrew on Thursday.
The deceased is Private Jerome McCatty.
According to the

Sport

LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six months and a day after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-10 to start the regular season, they emphatically eliminated the defending NBA champions to reach the Western Conference

Sport

Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Kip Keino Classic

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has withdrawn from the highly anticipated Kip Keino Classic on Saturday due to an injury, disappointing her Kenyan fans.
In a Facebook post, the 36-year-o

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

‘To finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career’

Sport

Daren Sammy appointed West Indies white-ball coach

Andre Coley, who was West Indies’ interim coach after Phil Simmons resigned, will be in charge of the Test and West Indies A teams

Caribbean News

Angela Bassett’s lawyers issue cease and desist letter to Antigua

… Tourism Board requested to stop using her name and image as tourism ambassador

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols