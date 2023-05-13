Reggae Boyz secure 2 friendly games ahead of Concacaf Gold Cup Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s senior national football team, the Reggae Boyz, will engage in two friendly matches against Qatar and Jordan on June 15 and June 19, respectively. These matches will take place at the Wiener Neustadt Ergo Arena in Austria and serve as preparation for the upcoming 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup tournament is scheduled to be held from June 24 to July 16 in the United States and Canada.

In their previous encounter with Qatar on August 26 of last year, the Reggae Boyz secured a 1-1 draw. However, the forthcoming match against Jordan will mark the first meeting between the Jamaican and Jordanian national teams.

Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), expressed the significance of these matches in providing the Reggae Boyz with optimal preparation for the Gold Cup.

“We aim to provide coach Hallgrimsson and his team with the best opportunities to excel at the Gold Cup,” said Rickets. “This is the third year consecutively that we will be hosted in this city, a location that is perfect for preparation. I believe that with the quality of the team we now have, combined with the quality of coaching, we have an outstanding opportunity to create history by winning the coveted trophy.”

Jamaica’s first match in the 2023 Gold Cup is scheduled against the defending champions, the USA, on June 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago.