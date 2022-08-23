Reggae Boyz soundly beaten by Morocco Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz suffered a 3-0 defeat against Morocco in their opening match of the Austria Mini Football Tournament in Vienna on Tuesday.

Morocco, which are preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, totally dominated the Reggae Boyz.

Ahmad Hamoudan handed Morocco a well-deserved lead in the 33rd minute and Mohamed Nahiri (74th-minute penalty) and Reda Slim (80th minute) added the other goals.

The Reggae Boyz will wrap up their campaign in the four-nation tournament against Qatar on Friday.

The Reggae Boyz will only play two matches as their first game against Ghana, which was scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled because of the late arrival of the African team.