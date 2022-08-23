Reggae Boyz soundly beaten by Morocco Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Reggae Boyz soundly beaten by Morocco Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Superyacht registered in Cayman sinks off the coast of Italy

Teacher turns sewing skill into bag-making business

Entertainer ‘Poor and Boasy’ pleads guilty to fraud charges

Elderly Falmouth woman mauled to death by dogs

Reggae Boyz soundly beaten by Morocco

44 new COVID cases, 2 deaths, 16.5% positivity rate recorded

Legal Aid Council assists 1,524 clients

Usain Bolt files trademark application for signature victory pose

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

Female among three held after cops seize illegal gun in Westmoreland

Tuesday Aug 23

24?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz suffered a 3-0 defeat against Morocco in their opening match of the Austria Mini Football Tournament in Vienna on Tuesday.

Morocco, which are preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, totally dominated the Reggae Boyz.

Ahmad Hamoudan handed Morocco a well-deserved lead in the 33rd minute and Mohamed Nahiri (74th-minute penalty) and Reda Slim (80th minute) added the other goals.

The Reggae Boyz will wrap up their campaign in the four-nation tournament against Qatar on Friday.

The Reggae Boyz will only play two matches as their first game against Ghana, which was scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled because of the late arrival of the African team.

Related Articles

Sport

August 9, 2022 01:36 PM

Sport

June 8, 2022 10:50 AM

Sport

May 25, 2022 08:02 PM

Recent Articles

World News

Superyacht registered in Cayman sinks off the coast of Italy

Business

Teacher turns sewing skill into bag-making business

Jamaica News

Entertainer ‘Poor and Boasy’ pleads guilty to fraud charges

More From

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

See also

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Sport

Hudson, Salmon, Smikle strike gold on final day of NACAC Championships

The USA dominated the medal table with 29 gold medals, followed by Jamaica with six. Canada, Cuba and Guatemala earned two titles each

Jamaica News

Man who died in Clarendon crash a ‘good bus driver’

The police have identified the lone victim in the motor vehicle collision in Four Paths, Clarendon on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Clarendon bus driver James ‘Prento’ Davis. He

Sport

Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships

Jamaica won 11 medals on the day, three gold, three silver, and five bronze, for a total of 12 following O’Dayne Richards’ bronze on Friday

Jamaica News

JTA head warns teachers to brace for big challenges come September

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Winston Smith, is warning teachers that in the wake of heavy migration of some of their colleagues, to brace for challenges when the new sch

Sport

WATCH: ‘Look at me now’, says Jamaican-born after winning UFC title

Leon Edwards: I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shed … Look at me now!

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols