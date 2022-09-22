Reggae Boyz to arrive in USA on Saturday for Argentina match Loop Jamaica

The local-based members of the Reggae Boyz delegation will depart for the United States on Saturday morning to face Argentina in an international friendly match in New Jersey.

The delegation departing from Jamaica includes new head coach Iceland’s Heimir Hallgrimsson and a member of his backroom staff Swedish coach John Wall.

The overseas-based players and staff, including newly appointed goalkeeper coach, Guomundur Hreidarsson of Iceland, are also scheduled to arrive in the USA on Saturday.

The Reggae Boyz will play Argentina on Tuesday at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, starting at 7:00 pm Jamaica time.

Before the Reggae Boyz match, Argentina will tackle Honduras on Friday in Miami.

Argentina have selected a 28-man squad, including Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala, for the games.

Lionel Scaloni team will use the games as warm-up matches for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 20.

Neither Honduras nor Jamaica will be in the tournament. Argentina are in Group C at the World Cup with Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Mexico.

The full Jamaica delegation:

Staff members: Sheridan Samuels (Head of Delegation), Heimir Hallgrimsson (Head Coach), John Wall (Asst. Coach), Guomundur Hreidarsson (GK Coach), Dr. Bersha Cole (Team Doctor), Dr. Kevin Christie (Physiotherapist), Christopher Kelly (Physiotherapist), Lamar Morgan (Trainer), Earl Bailey (Press Officer), Norman Stone (Kit & Equipment), Devin Lawson (Massage Therapist), Roy Simpson (General Manager), Rory Rhoden (Massage Therapist), Merron Gordon (Asst. Coach).

Players: Ravel Morrison, Daniel Johnson, Bobby Reid, Adrian Mariappa, Curtis Tilt, Amarii Bell, Jahmali Waite, Kemar Foster, Kaheem Parris, Jamoi Topey, Kevon Lambert, Javain Brown, Gregory Leigh, Jamal Lowe, Andre Blake, Leon Bailey, Andre Gray, Dillon Barnes, Shamar Nicholson, Damion Lowe, Michail Antonio, Richard King.

Argentina squad:Goalkeepers: Emiliano Mart?nez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Ger?nimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Germ?n Pezzella (Betis), Facundo Medina (Lens) Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nehu?n P?rez (Udinese), Nicol?s Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Mart?nez (Manchester United) Nicol?s Tagliafico (Lyon) and Marcos Acu?a (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Angel di Maria (Juventus), Guido Rodr?guez (Betis), Enzo Fern?ndez (Benfica), Rodrigo de Paul (Atl?tico Madrid), Alejandro G?mez (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Joaqu?n Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Mart?nez (Inter Milan), and Juli?n ?lvarez (Manchester City).