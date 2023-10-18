Reggae Boyz to meet Canada in Nations League quarterfinals Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz will face Canada next month in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, with a berth in the 2024 Copa America going to the winner of the home-and-away series.

Canada, Mexico, the USA, and Costa Rica were given byes to the final eight of the competition, based on the March 2023 Concacaf rankings.

Jamaica, Panama, Honduras, and Trinidad and Tobago advanced via a qualifying round in the September and October FIFA match windows.

Jamaica clinched the top spot in Group B of the qualifying round by rallying for a 3-2 victory over Haiti at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday. The Reggae Boyz finished with 10 points to book their quarterfinal spot.

The other three quarter-final pairing will see the 11th-ranked U.S. against No. 98 Trinidad and Tobago, No. 12 Mexico against No. 77 Honduras and No. 45 Panama against No. 46 Costa Rica.

The 56th-ranked Reggae Boyz will host 44th-ranked Canada on November 17 with the rematch four days later at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Canada have a 10-6-7 all-time record against Jamaica, clinching World Cup qualification the last time they met in a 4-0 win in March 2022 at BMO Field.

After home-and-away play, the aggregate score winner in each pairing will advance to both the Concacaf Nations League finals next March as well as securing their ticket to Copa America as guest teams at the South American championship.

The four losing quarterfinalists will still have an opportunity to qualify for next summer’s Copa America via a single-match direct elimination Play-In, where they will play for the two remaining slots for Concacaf nations. This Play-In will also take place in March 2024.

The four Quarterfinal pairings are as follows:

QF1: Costa Rica (4) vs Panama (best group winner)QF2: Canada (3) vs Jamaica (next best group winner)QF3: United States (2) vs Trinidad and Tobago (best runner-up)QF4: Mexico (1) vs Honduras (next best runner-up)

The schedule for the Quarterfinals is as follows, with the home team for each match listed first.

Thursday, November 16, 2023United States vs Trinidad and TobagoCosta Rica vs Panama

Friday, November 17, 2023Jamaica vs CanadaHonduras vs Mexico

Monday, November 20, 2023Trinidad and Tobago vs United StatesPanama vs Costa Rica

Tuesday, November 21, 2023Canada vs JamaicaMexico vs Honduras