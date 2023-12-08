Reggae Boyz to open Copa América campaign against Mexico in Houston Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz will open their campaign at next year’s Conmebol Copa América on June 22 in Houston against fellow Concacaf opposition Mexico.

The Reggae Boyz and Mexico, the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions, have been drawn in a competitive Group B with Ecuador and Venezuela.

Jamaica also face Ecuador on June 26 and close Group B four days later against Venezuela according to the draw Thursday night in Miami, Florida.

In an error, the Reggae Boyz were previously drawn into Group D alongside formidable South American teams Brazil and Colombia.

“It’s a fairly good draw,” remarked Reggae Boyz head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson. “All the teams are, of course, highly ranked in the FIFA standings. Still, they are teams against which we have a good chance of winning, so I am not so unhappy with the draw. Of course, all the matches will be difficult. The only this maybe is that we are in Vegas, we are in Houston, we are in Boston so it’s difficult in the summer that will be a disadvantage for training and stuff, but we can be fairly happy with the draw.”

The Reggae Boyz qualified for the Copa America after defeating Canada via the away goal tiebreaker following a 4-4 draw on aggregate in their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal on November 21 at BMO Field in Toronto. It was the first-ever Jamaica victory on Canadian soil. Mexico defeated Honduras in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw on aggregate to book their spot.

Mexico and Jamaica also faced each other in their previous Copa America appearances in the 2016 Copa America Centenario. Mexico defeated Jamaica 2-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Both Mexico and Jamaica faced Venezuela in the Copa America Centenario group in 2016, with the Reggae Boyz narrowly falling 1-0 and El Tricolor earning a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, defending champion Argentina open the tournament on June 20 in Atlanta against the winner of a Canada-Trinidad and Tobago playoff, and the USA start against Bolivia three days later at Arlington, Texas.

Argentina also face Chile at East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 25 in a repeat of the 2016 final at MetLife Stadium and close Group A four days later against Peru at Miami Gardens, Florida, also the site of the final on July 14.

The 12th-ranked U.S. open against the lowest-ranked South American nation in No. 85 Bolivia then play No. 41 Panama at Atlanta on June 27 and finishe Group C against 11th-ranked Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri, on July 1. Uruguay were the highest-ranked non-seeded team the U.S. could face in the first round.

“If there’s not pressure, you don’t get diamonds,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.

The top two teams in each group move on to the quarterfinals. If the U.S. advances, they will meet Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica, or Honduras.

By winning their group, the U.S. might avoid a quarterfinal against the Brazilians.

“You know what’s lurking around the corner in Group D, most likely, so you want to try to finish first,” Berhalter said. “Brazil is one of the favorites to win the tournament, so it’s going to be a real challenge in that next round, so you’d like to play them in the semifinals.”

As for Argentina, Lionel Scaloni said he remained undecided on whether to continue as their coach.

“After all that we achieved, such a year we had, I believe is important to analyze what’s coming, and then we’ll see what to do,” he said.

Brazil head Group D of the 16-nation tournament and face the Costa Rica-Honduras playoff winner at Inglewood, California, on June 24, Paraguay at Las Vegas four days later, and Colombia at Santa Clara, California, on July 2.

Both playoff games will be on March 23.

Ecuador were in line to host the Copa América as part of the rotation by South American soccer’s governing body but declined. The event was moved to the U.S. and expanded to include six countries from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Argentina and Uruguay have each won the tournament 15 times and Brazil have nine championships. Led by captain Lionel Messi, Argentina won the 2021 Copa América in Brazil for their first continental title since 1993, then last year captured their third World Cup and first since 1986.

Matches also will be played at Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Kansas City, Kansas; and Orlando, Florida.

The semifinals will be in New Jersey on July 9 and North Carolina the following day.

The quarterfinals are at Houston on July 4, Arlington the next day, and Glendale and Las Vegas on July 6.

The U.S. hosted the Copa América Centenario in 2016 when Chile beat Argentina on penalty kicks in the final following a 0-0 draw. The Americans defeated Ecuador 2-1 in a quarterfinal, then were eliminated with a 4-0 defeat to Argentina.

Seven of the Copa América stadiums are among the 11 U.S. sites to be used for the 2026 World Cup: Arlington; Atlanta; East Rutherford; Houston; Inglewood; Kansas City, Missouri; and Santa Clara.

The Copa América will use Puma balls following deals with Nike dating to 2004. A Capitán mascot also debuted at the draw.