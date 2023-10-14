Reggae Girl Cheyna Matthews retires from professional football Loop Jamaica

Reggae Girlz forward Cheyna Matthews, a key player for the Chicago Red Stars in the American professional women’s football league, has officially announced her retirement from the world of professional football at the age of 29.

The announcement was made via her Instagram page on Friday, where Matthews shared her gratitude and reflections on her journey.

In her Instagram post, Matthews expressed her appreciation for the life she had built through her passion for the sport, remarking, “My last week playing professionally and I feel so blessed by God that I was able to create a life I love so much through this sport. I’m just a kid from Clayton County, Georgia with a dream that worked out. You can truly defy any odds…Work hard and believe in yourself. Treat people well. Never stop learning! Take care of your body!”

Matthews also took a moment to thank all the individuals who had been part of her journey.

“I don’t want to ramble so I’ll end by thanking every teammate (I’ll miss the locker room the most), coach, medical team, staff member, friend, and fan who has been a part of my journey!

“To Jamaica! You healed me. Reggae Girlz, I am so glad I’ve gained lifelong sisters in you all. 🇯🇲 It’s been an honor to play alongside every one of you. History makers. I love you deeply!”

Matthews’ final professional match is set to take place on Sunday, when her team, the Chicago Red Stars, host OL Reign, a Pacific Northwest club, in the National Women’s Soccer League season-ending game. Before the match, the Red Stars plan to pay tribute to the Jamaican athlete.

On the international stage, Matthews had represented the Jamaican Women’s National Team since 2019, making her debut in February of that year and earning a call-up for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She continued to be a prominent figure in the Reggae Girlz team, most recently participating in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where the Jamaican team defied expectations by advancing from their group, which included formidable teams like France and Brazil. This marked a historic achievement as neither the men’s nor the women’s Jamaican National Team had previously made it out of the World Cup group stages before 2023.

Hailing from Clayton County, Georgia, Matthews began her professional career in 2016 with the Washington Spirit and later joined Racing Louisville FC in 2021. Throughout her eight-year career, she accumulated 87 matches, contributing 13 goals and 4 assists.

Fans attending the match on Sunday will have the opportunity to leave personal messages for Matthews through “Thank You, Cheyna” cards located at Gate C plaza. The Red Stars are encouraging supporters to arrive early and be in their seats before warmups conclude to join in celebrating Matthews before kickoff.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) expressed its gratitude for Matthews’ contributions to the women’s football program in Jamaica. “Thank you Cheyna for your wonderful service to Jamaica. As you retire from football we would like to wish you all the best on the next chapter of your life and you will always be a Reggae Girl,” posted the JFF on Matthews’ Instagram page.