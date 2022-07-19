Reggae Girlz beat Costa Rica 1-0 to keep Olympic hopes alive | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in extra time on Monday night to claim third place at the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico.

The USA won the championship by defeating Canada 1-0 in the final to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics.

The four semifinalists all earlier earned spots in the 2023 World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Jamaica will play runner up Canada in a playoff for the region’s other Olympic bid in September 2023.

Kalyssa van Zanten scored in the 102nd minute to give the Reggae Girlz the win. Van Zanten, who plays for Notre Dame, came into the game as a substitute in the 99th minute and scored on a well-placed pass from Drew Spence.

“I talked to her before she goes in and told her there’s a goal in those boot and she nodded to me and it gave her some confidence,” said Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson, who just took over the Reggae Girlz early last month amid upheaval.

Costa Rica had perhaps the best opportunity in the first half when Melissa Herrera faced Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer alone, but her shot when wide left.

Rocky Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, hit the post with a shot in stoppage time, and the game went to overtime.

Costa Rica fell to the United States 3-0 in the semifinals, while Jamaica lost to Canada 3-0. Jamaica and Costa Rica have each been to the World Cup once before.