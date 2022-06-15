Reggae Girlz enter camp in Colorado ahead of Concacaf Championship | Loop Jamaica

The Reggae Girlz’ preparations for the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico will get into top gear on Thursday when interim head coach Lorne Donaldson welcomes the squad to his base in Colorado, USA, for the first of two pre-tournament camps.

Donaldson is in his second week as head coach. He was appointed as the replacement for Vin Blaine who was forced to resign on May 17 following a letter signed by 20 players objecting to him continuing in his position.

Jamaica, under Blaine, won all four Group C games in the first phase of the World Cup qualifying en route to the final round.

This is Donaldson’s second stint with the national team. He was part of the coaching staff that led Jamaica to its first FIFA World Cup in 2019 when he served as assistant to Hue Menzies.

Donaldson was appointed head coach when Menzies walked away from the job in late 2019 but he resigned from the position in January 2020, citing irreconcilable differences with the Jamaica Football Federation.

Twenty-six players under the guidance of Donaldson will spend two weeks undergoing intensive technical, physical, and mental conditioning at altitude at the first pre-tournament camp in Denver, Colorado.

The Colorado camp is made possible by the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation under Cedella Marley’s ‘Football is Freedom’ initiative.

The global ambassador for the Jamaica women’s football program established the initiative last year to further support the development of female football in the region.

The delegation then decamps to Mexico on June 28 for a three-day minicamp where they will conclude their acclimatization and preparation for the Concacaf Women’s Championship from July 4-18.

They will then enter the Concacaf host facility on July 2, with the tournament starting two days later, July 4, with a massive encounter against hosts Mexico.

The Concacaf Women’s Championship will be played entirely in Monterrey, Mexico, and the tournament’s 16 matches will be split across two stadiums — Estadio Universitario and Estadio BBVA.

The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20 next year. Additionally, the winner of the event will get an automatic berth for the 2024 Olympics in France.

The two third-place finishers in each group advance to a 10-nation intercontinental playoff in February of 2023 to decide the final three berths to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The top-ranked USA won the 2019 World Cup and Canada won the gold medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. As the two highest-ranked teams in the region, both earned byes to the Women’s Championship.

Thirty teams competed for the other six spots

The qualified nations for the Concacaf Women’s Championship are:

Canada (automatic)

United States (automatic)

Mexico (Group A winner)

Costa Rica (Group B winner)

Jamaica (Group C winner)

Panama (Group D winner)

Haiti (Group E winner)

Trinidad and Tobago (Group F winner)

Concacaf Women’s Championship preliminary round

Group A

United States

Mexico

Jamaica

Haiti

Group B

Canada

Costa Rica

Panama

Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica’s preliminary round schedule

Jamaica vs Mexico (July 4)

Jamaica vs USA (July 7)

Jamaica vs Haiti (July 11)

JAMAICA SQUAD:

Sydney Schneider (Kansas City Current)

Chantelle Swaby (Glasgow Rangers FC),

Jade Bailey (Liverpool FC)

Vyan Sampson (Charlton Athletic)

Havan Solaun (Carolina Courage)

Chinyelu Asher (AIK FOTBOLL)

Kayla McCoy (Glasgow Rangers FC)

Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City FC)

Sashana Campbell (Medyk Konin in Poland)

Rebecca Spencer (Tottenham Hotspurs FC)

Deneisha Blackwood (Unattached)

Tiffany Cameron (ETO FC Gyor in Hungary)

Allyson Swaby (Angel City FC)

Tierney Wiltshire (Unattached)

Drew Spence (Unattached)

Satara Murray (Louisville FC)

Yazmeen Jamieson (Simcoe FC in Canada)

Trudi Carter (FC Gintra in Lithuania)

Jayda Hylton-Pelaia (Arizona State University)

Kalyssa VanZanten (Notre Dame University)

Jody Brown (Florida State University)

Mireya Grey (Unattached)

Paige Bailey-Gayle (Unattached)

Olufolasade Adamolekun (USC)

Maliah Atkins (South Dakota)