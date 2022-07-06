Reggae Girlz face big USA test on Thursday in World Cup qualifier | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica and the USA will face off on Thursday in a top-of-the table Group A fixture of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico.

The championship serves as qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups for the tournament. The top two finishers in each group earn spots in the 2023 World Cup. The third-place finishers will go on to a 10-team intercontinental playoff in February in New Zealand.

The winner of the tournament will also earn one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics.

Jamaica and the USA are locked on three points apiece following the first set of Group A games on Monday. The other two teams in the group – Mexico and Haiti – are without a point.

The USA arrived in Mexico as current Concacaf and World champions, and against Haiti in their opening game, they proved why they are still considered one of the strongest teams. With a mix of veteran and new talent, the USA jumped to the pitch and locked in their first points by beating Haiti 3-0.

Alex Morgan, with two goals, opened the goal count for the USA in Monterrey. She also added to her personal total of career goals in the Concacaf Women’s Championship with 11. The third goal was delivered by Margaret Purce, after having a goal disallowed by VAR earlier in the match.

Jamaica knew what facing hosts Mexico in their opening game meant, and with an overall Concacaf Women’s Championship record of three losses versus El Tricolor going into the game, the Caribbean side turned things around, winning 1-0.

Captain Khadija Shaw, with an early goal, surprised the Mexican defense line and pulled the balance in favour of the Reggae Girlz. Goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer was also key to the first Jamaican Concacaf Women’s Championship win against Mexico, being present when needed, denying crucial goals that allowed her team to walk away with the three points.

Now, both teams will be out there to secure first place in Group A to put themselves in a golden position to advance to the semifinals later this month.

Their previous two meetings were both USA victories, including a 6-0 final in the 2018 semifinal in which Morgan had a brace and Megan Rapinoe also scored. But after becoming Jamaica’s joint-top scorer in Concacaf Women’s Championship history (4 goals) with her score on Monday, Shaw will look to lead the Reggae Girlz to another historical win against a North American opponent.