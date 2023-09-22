Reggae Girlz fall 2-0 to Canada in Olympic playoff opener Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz suffered a 2-0 defeat against Olympic champion Canada in the opening leg of their Concacaf Olympic playoff series at the National Stadium on Friday night.

Canada will host the second leg of the playoff on Tuesday at a sold-out Toronto’s BMO Field.

The winner of this Olympic playoff will earn a berth in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Additionally, the winner will secure an automatic qualification spot in the inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup, scheduled to be held in the USA between February 17 and March 10, 2024.

Jamaica’s Cheyna Williams, left, and Canada’s Sydney Collins, battle for control of the ball.

Nichelle Prince gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute, while Adriana Leon sealed the victory in stoppage time, celebrating her 100th cap by converting a pass from Gabby Carle for her 30th career goal, as the Reggae Girlz pressed for an equalizer.

Throughout the evening, Canada held the upper hand and had opportunities to increase their lead. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan had little to do, apart from a save in the 79th minute on a ball that appeared to be heading wide.

The game marked the Canadians’ first appearance since a disappointing World Cup campaign in the summer that saw them exit the group stage. In contrast, the Reggae Girlz made history by becoming the first Caribbean country to reach the Women’s World Cup knockout round, advancing to the round of 16 before a 1-0 defeat to No. 22 Colombia.

Jamaica is now aiming to become the first Caribbean nation to qualify for the Olympic football tournament.

The Canadian women’s team has participated in the last four Olympics, achieving gold, bronze, and bronze medals after finishing eighth at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

The Olympic playoff between the teams was determined based on their respective second and third-place finishes at the Concacaf W Championship in Mexico in July 2022.

The USA secured direct qualification for the Paris Olympics by defeating Canada 1-0 in the Concacaf Women’s Championship final.

Jamaica, after a 3-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals, bounced back to secure third place by defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in extra time during the third-place playoff.

Hosts France, along with Brazil and Colombia, have already secured spots in the 12-team Olympic football field.