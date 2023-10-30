Reggae Girlz, Guatemala play to 2-2 draw in Women’s Gold Cup qualifier Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz and Guatemala battled to a 2-2 draw on Sunday evening in Group B of League A on the Road to Women’s Gold Cup at the National Stadium in Kingston.

As a result of this outcome, the Reggae Girlz have advanced to one point from two games, while Guatemala moved to four points from three matches.

The Reggae Girlz experienced a 2-1 loss in their first match against Panama in Panama City on Wednesday.

The first half proved to be an entertaining one, and it was Guatemala that seized the initiative. Leslie Ramirez netted in the 28th minute after converting a corner kick, lofting the ball over Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Aliyah Morgan, to establish a 1-0 lead.

Jamaica, however, promptly responded, leveling the score at 1-1 in the 32nd minute. Melissa Johnson capitalized on a long pass from Malikae Dayes, confidently slotting a left-footed finish into the net.

The momentum was firmly in Jamaica’s favour as they entered the second half, and it translated into their first lead of the evening at 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Zoe Vidaurre capitalized on a loose ball deep within the area, exploiting the Guatemalan defense’s failure to clear a corner kick.

This time, it was Guatemala’s turn to respond to a goal, and Aisha Solorzano managed to even the score at 2-2 in the 56th minute with a powerful finish following a precise pass from Ana Martinez.

In the final 15 minutes, Jamaica had a golden opportunity to secure a third goal, but Guatemala’s goalkeeper, Alexia Estrada, pulled off a remarkable save in the 80th minute to preserve a crucial point for her team.

The Road to Women’s Gold Cup serves as the qualification pathway for Concacaf’s premier competition for women’s senior national teams, the Women’s Gold Cup. The inaugural Women’s Gold Cup is scheduled to take place between February 17 and March 10, 2024, in the United States.

The Reggae Girlz played the two games without the historic players who propelled Jamaica to the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, as those players have opted not to represent their nation.

In light of that crisis, coach Xavier Gilbert was compelled to assemble a relatively inexperienced 23-member squad for games.

The players said they had not received “full and correct” payments for their play at the World Cup this past summer in Australia and New Zealand. Jamaica advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time before falling to Colombia. The players also maintain the federation did not pay numerous bonuses for World Cup qualifying in 2022.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has successfully settled the remaining balances owed to the Women’s World Cup team. These payments were completed on Friday.

Before the disbursements, the JFF had issued a statement to offer clarification on the issue.

The JFF statement claimed all of its debts to players for 2022 were settled. The statement said that the only outstanding payment was 20% of FIFA prize money for the World Cup because the players did not specify how the funds should be distributed, but those payments were being processed. The JFF further said it had not yet received the full prize money payment from FIFA.