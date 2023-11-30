Reggae Girlz keep Gold Cup dreams alive after 1-1 draw with Panama Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz missed out on automatic qualification for next year’s inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cupafter playing to a 1-1 draw with Panama in Group B of League A qualifiers, at the National Stadium, on Wednesday night.

The result pushes Panama to seven points through four matches, three points ahead of Guatemala, which have four points after three games.

Jamaica are on two points now through three matches and will meet Guatemala on the final matchday with everything still to be decided in the group.

Panama, which have completed their schedule, are well poised to win the group and secure automatic qualification to the Women’s Gold Cup, scheduled to take place between February 17 and March 10, 2024, in the United States.

Jamaica will now need to beat Guatemala on Sunday to make the play-offs to get one of the remaining three spots for the Women’s Gold Cup.

Thirty-four Concacaf Member Associations are participating in the qualifiers, excluding the two teams (USA and Canada) competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament.

These 34 teams are divided into three leagues (A, B, and C) based on their Concacaf Women’s Ranking as of March 2023 and further subdivided into groups.

After 88 group stage matches, including home and away fixtures within each league and group, the top finishers in each League A group (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 Women’s Gold Cup Group Stage. Additionally, the second-place finishers in each League A group (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each League B group (three teams) will advance to the 2024 Women’s Gold Cup Prelims.

On Wednesday night, Jamaica were the more active side at the start, with a couple of deep crosses intended for Davia Richards that failed to connect.

Panama started to get forward and a surging run from Natalia Mills ended with a foul in the Jamaica box, resulting in a penalty. Marta Cox stepped up to take the spot kick and converted without any issues, to hand Panama a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Jamaica were keen to get back on level terms and right before halftime the 1-1 equalizer arrived via the right foot of Shaneil Buckley, who took a Malikae Dayes cross from the left and volleyed it into the net.

Jamaica had the momentum and carried that into the second half, as they started pegging the Panamanian defense in their own half and peppering goalkeeper Yenith Bailey with shots.

The most dangerous came late on an effort from long-distance that Bailey blocked back into play but was cleared right as a Jamaican attacker converged.

In the end, it was a point a piece, leaving still a lot to play for going into the final matchday.