Reggae Girlz lose 2-1 to Paraguay in second international friendly Loop Jamaica

Jamaica suffered a 2-1 defeat against Paraguay in the second and final international friendly women’s football match at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday night.

The defeat came three days after Alysson Swaby slammed in a goal in injury time to hand Jamaica a 1-0 victory in the first game at Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay.

This time around, Jamaica were two goals down at the half-time interval before captain Khadija Shaw pulled back one.

Fabiola Sandoval (16th minute) and Ramona Martinez (34th minute) scored for the visitors while Shaw replied for Jamaica in the 64th minute.

The Jamaicans used the games as preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer.

Jamaica will face France and Brazil in the group stage at the World Cup, having secured back-to-back qualification. They will also face a playoff winner still to be determined.

The ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the first to feature 32 nations. It will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, in nine host cities across Australia and New Zealand.

Paraguay are preparing for the Play-Off Tournament after finishing fourth in the 2022 Copa America Femenina. The Play-Off Tournament, which will take place between February 18 and 23, 2023 in the New Zealand cities of Auckland and Hamilton, will decide the final three qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Paraguay have never appeared at the Women’s World Cup.