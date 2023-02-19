Reggae Girlz lose again at Cup of Nations in Australia Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Czech Republic in their second of three games at the Cup of Nations in Australia on Saturday night.

A last-gasp winner from substitute Alena Peckova handed the Reggae Girlz back-to-back defeats.

Jamaica came into the clash after losing 3-0 to Spain on Thursday, while the Czech Republic were whipped 4-0 by Australia.

Andrea Staskova put the Czechs 1-0 ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute. However, Jamaica managed to pull level in the 42nd minute through Jody Brown who was set up by Trudi Carter but the Czechs regained the lead just on the stroke of half-time courtesy of Klara Cahunova’s strike.

Ten minutes after the break Jamaica equalized again, this time Drew Spence set up Kamero Simmonds who made no mistake. With the game heading for a draw, the Czechs got the winner in the 90th minute to break the hearts of the Reggae Girlz.

In the second game at the venue, Australia defeated giants Spain 3-2 in a big confidence boost ahead of the women’s World Cup on home soil in 2023, stretching their unbeaten streak to six games.

The two sides are both seen as contenders at the showpiece tournament in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, with the ongoing four-team Cup of Nations in Sydney being used as a dress rehearsal.

The Reggae Girlz will also be at the World Cup where they will face France and Brazil in the group stage.

The Reggae Girlz will now take on Australia and the Czechs face Spain in the final Cup of Nations games on Wednesday.

The highest-placed nation following the completion of all three match days will be crowned the Cup of Nations champion on February 22 in Newcastle.