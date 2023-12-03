Reggae Girlz out of inaugural Women’s Gold Cup after Guatemala draw Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz will be absent from the lineup at next year’s inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup after playing to a 1-1 draw against Guatemala in the final match of Group B of League A qualification, on Sunday night, at Guatemala City’s Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

The result also means that Panama have finished in first place in the three-team group and have qualified for the Women’s Gold Cup group stage. Guatemala will progress to the Prelims, while Jamaica finish in third.

Thirty-four Concacaf Member Associations are participating in the qualifiers, excluding the two teams (USA and Canada) competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament.

These 34 teams are divided into three leagues (A, B, and C) based on their Concacaf Women’s Ranking as of March 2023 and further subdivided into groups.

After 88 group stage matches, including home and away fixtures within each league and group, the top finishers in each League A group (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 Women’s Gold Cup Group Stage. Additionally, the second-place finishers in each League A group (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each League B group (three teams) will advance to the 2024 Women’s Gold Cup Prelims.

The Reggae Girlz entered the day needing a victory to stay in contention for qualification to the Gold Cup, scheduled to take place between February 17 and March 10, 2024, in the United States. Securing a win would have placed them in the Gold Cup Prelims. Their failure to clinch automatic qualification transpired after a 1-1 draw with Panama last Wednesday.

Jamaica came out strong early and almost snuck in a goal through Davia Richards, but instead, it was Guatemala breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute.

Ana Martinez was taken down in the Jamaica penalty area and it was Martinez who converted from the spot to hand the home side a 1-0 lead.

That was followed later in the half by a buzzing chance from Andrea Alvarez from 40 yards out that forced Jamaica goalkeeper Serena Mensah to make a leaping save with her fingertipping the ball to safety.

Jamaica were keen to get back on even footing and a long ball played up to the Guatemalan half led to a mix-up between a pair of defenders, allowing Davia Richards to swoop in and score to level things at 1-1 in the 66th minute.

But the defense from Guatemala remained resolute for the remainder of the match, ensuring the essential outcome to secure their place in the Prelims.