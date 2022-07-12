Reggae Girlz qualify for back-to-back World Cups | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica defeated Haiti 4-0 on Monday night at the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico to qualify for their second straight FIFA World Cup

With the victory, Jamaica finished second in Group A of the preliminary round, which handed the Reggae Girlz a direct pass to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The defending World Cup champion United States won the group, also qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Kristie Mewis scored in the 89th minute to break a stalemate and the United States beat Mexico 1-0 in the other Group A game.

The Americans had already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup ahead of the game.

Khadija Shaw had a pair of goals, and Trudi Carter and Drew Spence also scored for the Reggae Girlz.

The Manchester City forward got her goals in the 59th and 70th minutes following the opening goal by Carter in the 26th minute. Spence completed the scoring in the 79th minute.

Jamaica’s second qualification to the Women’s World Cup came four years after they created history in the United States by becoming the first Caribbean team to reach the showpiece event.

On that occasion the Reggae Girlz achieved the feat by defeating Panama 4-2 on penalties in their third-place playoff match at the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship at the Toyota Stadium in Texas.

This time, however, the Reggae Girlz secured a direct pass.

Canada beat Costa Rica 2-0 earlier Monday to win Group B. Both teams had previously qualified for the World Cup as the top two finishers in their group.

Canada will face Jamaica in one of the tournament’s semifinals.

The United States will take on Costa Rica in the other semifinal.

Haiti finished third in Group A but will have a chance to make the World Cup when they play in an intercontinental playoff in February in New Zealand.

Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 to secure third place in Group B and a spot in the intercontinental playoff for another chance to make the World Cup field. Marta Cox scored for Panama just before halftime.

The winner of the eight-team Women’s Championship will earn one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The teams at the Women’s Championship participated in a moment of silence for Jedine Carr, a player for Jamaica’s youth national team who was fatally shot on Friday while on the way to training with her club team.