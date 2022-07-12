Reggae Girlz qualifying for World Cup leaves Jamaicans overjoyed | Loop Jamaica

Reggae Girlz qualifying for World Cup leaves Jamaicans overjoyed
Reggae Girlz qualifying for World Cup leaves Jamaicans overjoyed

Reactions to Reggae Girlz qualifying for their second straight World Cup

There has been an outpouring of happiness after the Reggae Girlz punched their ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Reggae Girlz achieved the feat in commanding fashion with a 4-0 win over Haiti in their final match of Group A fixture of the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico on Monday night.

The result means Jamaica have qualified for a second straight Women’s World Cup, making it the second time in history that a Caribbean team has qualified for a Women’s World Cup.

Jamaica finished second in Group A of the preliminary round, which handed the Reggae Girlz a direct pass to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The defending World Cup champion United States won the group, also qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Khadija Shaw had a pair of goals, and Trudi Carter and Drew Spence also scored for the Reggae Girlz.

Loop News took to the streets to get reactions.

