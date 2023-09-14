Reggae Girlz squad announced for Olympic playoff against Canada Loop Jamaica

In preparation for the two-game Olympic qualifying playoff against Canada later this month, Reggae Girlz coach Lorne Donaldson has announced a 22-member squad, including 20 players who were in the squad at the recently concluded Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Olufolasade Adamolekun and Sashana Campbell, who were not part of the World Cup squad, have received call-ups. Notably, Havana Solaun, Kalyssa Van-Zanten, and Peyton McNamara did not secure spots in the roster.

The 37th-ranked Reggae Girlz will begin the two-game series on September 22 at Kingston’s National Stadium. Subsequently, they will travel to Canada for the second leg of the playoff, which will take place on September 26 at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Canada, which dropped from seventh to 10th in the world rankings after an unsuccessful group stage in Australia, currently hold the title of reigning Olympic champion. In previous encounters, Canada have emerged victorious in all nine meetings, outscoring the Jamaicans 60-1. However, the Reggae Girlz had an impressive run at the World Cup, reaching the round of 16 before a close 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

During the World Cup, Jamaica secured a 1-0 victory over Panama and held France and Brazil to 0-0 draws, ultimately finishing as runners-up in their group.

The Olympic playoff between Canada and Jamaica was determined based on their respective second and third-place finishes at the Concacaf W Championship in Mexico in July 2022.

The winner of this playoff will earn a berth in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Additionally, the winner will secure an automatic qualification spot in the inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup, scheduled to be held in the USA between February 17 and March 10, 2024.

In the event of a loss, the defeated team will enter a Women’s Gold Cup qualifying Group A, which includes Panama and Guatemala. They will engage in a series of home and away matches against these two teams starting on October 25, with an away match in Panama.

The USA secured direct qualification for the Paris Olympics by defeating Canada 1-0 in the Concacaf Women’s Championship final.

Jamaica, after a 3-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals, bounced back to secure third place by defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in extra time during the third-place playoff.

Hosts France, along with Brazil and Colombia, have already secured spots in the 12-team Olympic football field.

Jamaica’s squad: Sydney Schneider, Rebecca Spencer, Liya Brooks, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Konya Plummer, Deneisha Blackwood, Tiernny Wiltshire, Tiffany Cameron, Vyan Sampson, Drew Spence, Atlanta Primus, Khadija Shaw, Jody Brown, Solai Washington, Kameron Simmonds, Trudi Carter, Paige Bailey-Cole, Cheyna Matthews,Olufolasade Adamolekun, Kayla McKenna,Sashana Campbell.