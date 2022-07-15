Reggae Girlz suffer 3-0 defeat to Canada at Concacaf W Championship | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz failed to qualify for the final of the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Canada in the second semifinal fixture on Thursday night.

Canada will now play the USA in Monday’s final in a rematch of the 2018 final, won 2-0 by the USA. The championship match is for a spot in the 2024 Olympics. Additionally, the winner will also qualify for the 2024 Women’s Gold cup.

The USA beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the first semifinal on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez.

The four teams had already qualified for the region’s berths at the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the top finishers in the group stage. The winner of the Women’s Championship additionally earns one of the region’s spots in the Olympics.

In the Canada, Jamaica semifinal, it didn’t take long for the Canadians to break the Reggae Girlz defense, when in the 18th minute Jessie Fleming with a header scored the first goal for the North American side.

Ashley Lawrence crossed the ball into the area, where Jamaica defence Allyson Swaby tried to clear the ball, but instead it allowed Fleming to get her third goal in this 2022 CWC and her fourth career Concacaf Women’s Championship goal.

Canada didn’t slow down and in the 33rd minute, Nichelle Prince looked set to score the second one of the evenings, but it hit the post and rolled to Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

Canada looked to add to their lead in the 57th minute with a header, but Jamaica defence Deneisha Blackwood did well to stop the shot right in front of goal.

Adriana Leon and Allysha Chapman subbed on in the 53rd minute and they immediately made an impact. In the 64th minute, with an assist from Leon off a cross, Chapman scored the second goal of the night with a powerful header, which also was her second international goal.

In the 76th minute, Leon then scored the third and final goal for Canada off a flicked-on header from Jordyn Huitema, who was also subbed on in the 53rd minute, making this the seventh Concacaf Women’s Championship goal for Leon to complete the 3-0 scoreline.