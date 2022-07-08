Reggae Girlz whipped 5-0 by USA in World Cup qualifier | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica suffered a major setback in their quest to qualify for the 2023 World Cup as they were whipped 5-0 by the USA on Thursday night in the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico.

Sophia Smith scored twice in the opening minutes of the Group A fixture to put the USA closer to a spot in the World Cup.

With two victories at the Concacaf Women’s Championship, the USA lead the group with maximum six points and are in position to qualify for next summer’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The Americans could wrap it up later Thursday with a win or draw for Haiti against Mexico.

Jamaica are in second place with three points from two games.

The USA have played in every World Cup, winning the last two tournaments and four overall.

Smith scored her first in the fifth minute, then added another goal in the eighth. She has eight career international goals.

Rose Lavelle scored in the 59th minute and Kristie Mewis added a goal in the 83rd. Some three minutes later Trinity Rodman, daughter for former NBA player Dennis Rodman, scored her second international goal.

“Obviously, being a young player on this team, it can be a little bit intimidating, but I think I’ve found my confidence and I’ve just felt I can be myself on the field,” Smith said. “That’s just what I’ve been doing and my team has been super supportive of that.”

Megan Rapinoe was not available for the match because she was at the White House on Thursday to receive the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

The USA defeated Haiti 3-0 in the opening match of the tournament, while Jamaica beat Mexico 1-0. The Americans will face Mexico and the Reggae Girlz will face Haiti in their final group matches on Monday.

“We didn’t play well,” Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson said. “You’re not going to play the world’s champ and play that bad and expect anything to come out of the game. We weren’t good.”

Eight teams were playing in the Concacaf Women’s Championship, divided into two groups. The top two teams in each group qualify for the World Cup. The two third-place teams will advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff in New Zealand in February.

The winner of the Concacaf Women’s Championship will also qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago are in the other group.