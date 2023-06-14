Reggae Girlz World Cup squad announcement set for June 25 or June 26 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s 23-member squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer will be announced either on June 25 or June 26. Head coach Lorne Donaldson has chosen to utilize the 10-day camp in Jamaica, concluding on June 20, to make the final decisions on the squad.

During a press conference at the Jamaica Football Federation headquarters in New Kingston on Wednesday, Donaldson disclosed that the coaching staff will need to determine three or four spots after the conclusion of the camp.

He highlighted specific players who require evaluation, such as Konya Plummer, who has been inactive for nearly two years, Trudi Carter, who is currently without a contract, and Allyson Swaby, who is a member of PSG but has not been playing.

Donaldson emphasized the importance of ensuring that the selected players are fully prepared, especially considering those who have not received sufficient playing time.

Plummer, a former captain of the Reggae Girlz, is aiming to make a comeback after giving birth to a son last summer.

The Reggae Girlz, who achieved the enviable status of being the first Caribbean country to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, are drawn in Group F and will play all their group-stage matches in Australia. Their scheduled opponents are France on July 23, Panama on July 29, and Brazil on August 2.