Reggae month to be launched January 28 Loop Jamaica

Reggae Month 2024 will be launched at a church service on Sunday, January 28, at Fellowship Tabernacle, 2 Fairfield Avenue, Kingston 20, at 9:30 am

The service, organised through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, will be held under the theme ‘Celebrating Reggae’s Message of ONE LOVE’, aligning with the overarching theme for Reggae Month – ‘Come Ketch di RIDDIM’.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, and other distinguished guests, including Chairman of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), Ewan Simpson, are expected to participate in the service.

Host Pastor, Reverend Dr. Al Miller, will lead the congregation in song and Reggae praise.

Events Coordinator of National Religious Services, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that the focus of the sermon will be in keeping with the theme ‘One Love’ and the need for persons to be “more selfless than selfish”.

Events Coordinator of National Religious Services, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, Andrea McCurdy.

She said that Jamaicans will be encouraged to think of others and to work as a community instead of operating as individual silos.

“One Love is at the heart of Reggae Music and pushes love and unity and harmony, so as a nation we should rally around that,” she added.

The service will include performances by students of Ardenne Preparatory School.

February was officially declared Reggae Month in 2008 by then Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Professor Sir Kenneth Hall.

The Month is dedicated to recognising and appreciating the influence of Reggae music on Jamaica’s social, cultural and economic landscape.

Festivities are included to honour the genre’s rich history and its impact on the global music culture.

Attendees are advised to be seated by 9:15 a.m.

Parking will be available at Pembroke Hall High School, Ken Hill Drive, Kingston 20.