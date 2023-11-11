Reggae Singer Derrick Morgan Suing Queen Ifrica For Defamation

The family of 83-year-old ska artiste Derrick Morgan says they plan to sue Queen Ifrica over allegations that she was raped by her father when she was younger.

Ifrica made the allegations months ago in an emotional video posted to social media that left many shocked as they connected to her popular song, “Daddy Don’t Touch Me There,” which has been used in a national campaign decrying sexual violence of children in Jamaica.

In a statement posted by the Jamaica Star and other outlets, the family says they are being represented by attorney-at-law Charles Ganga-Singh to file a defamation suit against Ifrica, whose real name is Ventrice Latoya Morgan.

“We have retained the services of Charles Ganga-Singh to represent the defamation case against Ventrice,” Ifrica’s half-brother Merrick Morgan said.

Queen Ifrica claimed that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Morgan as a young adult when she stayed over at his house. She had explained that she was just reconnecting with her father and trusted him when she was convinced by him to spend the night since it was too late for her to go home.

However, a statement from Morgan’s family posted to his Instagram account denied the allegations. Family members have also gone on record to disparage Queen Ifrica as someone who is suffering from mental illness. However, the artiste said she has never been diagnosed with a mental illness.

The family also claims that their elderly father is blind and suffering from neurological impairments, and he was not capable of committing such an act to his child.

Since Queen Ifrica’s claim, many have criticized Morgan and sympathized with the reggae artiste, who shared that she was only recently emboldened to share her story.

As for Morgan, he has been publicly ridiculed, with some going as far as asking the government to recall his Order of Distinction award conferred in 2001.

Many persons have still come out in support and defense of Queen Ifrica.