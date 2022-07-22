Reggae Sumfest ’22: Global Sound Clash | Loop Jamaica

For the 2022 iteration of the annual culture fest: Reggae Sumfest, the Downsound Entertainment team brought back Sound Clash to centre stage.

The contenders were five ?ber popular sound systems to the Pier 1 Car Park for a showdown and warm-up to the much-anticipated Night 1 and Night 2 closers on the line-up.

Warrior Sound from Germany; Mystic Sound out of Canada; Silver Hawk and Bass Odyssey from Jamaica; and Exodus Nuclear from Guyana provided the entertainment. But only Warrior Sound and Bass Odyssey remained in the winners’ circle! The latter, of course, rising to the top!

