Reggae Sumfest ’22: Global Sound Clash | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Reggae Sumfest ’22: Global Sound Clash | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Fraser-Pryce urges fans to be mindful of comments about athletes

New national strategy for Global Digital Services sector

Small businesses to be featured at Denbigh Show this year

Reggae Sumfest ’22: Global Sound Clash

WATCH: Bass Odyssey wins Sumfest Global Sound Clash despite ‘potholes’

Women among alleged St James scammers held in Portmore

How to cook with garden and windowsill herbs this summer

WATCH: Fraser-Pryce jokes Ja swept 200m thanks to ‘cousin’ Asher-Smith

188 new COVID cases, five deaths, 24.1% positivity rate recorded

Trelawny woman gone missing in Montego Bay

Friday Jul 22

25?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

2 hrs ago

Patrons flocked to the Pier 1 Car Park for the first official live showing of Reggae Sumfest Global Sound Clash in Montego Bay, St James. (Photos: Llewelyn Wynter)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

For the 2022 iteration of the annual culture fest: Reggae Sumfest, the Downsound Entertainment team brought back Sound Clash to centre stage.

The contenders were five ?ber popular sound systems to the Pier 1 Car Park for a showdown and warm-up to the much-anticipated Night 1 and Night 2 closers on the line-up.

Warrior Sound from Germany; Mystic Sound out of Canada; Silver Hawk and Bass Odyssey from Jamaica; and Exodus Nuclear from Guyana provided the entertainment. But only Warrior Sound and Bass Odyssey remained in the winners’ circle! The latter, of course, rising to the top!

Loop Lens has some highlights.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World Champs

Fraser-Pryce urges fans to be mindful of comments about athletes

Business

New national strategy for Global Digital Services sector

Jamaica News

Small businesses to be featured at Denbigh Show this year

More From

Jamaica News

INDECOM to question male cop in disappearance of influencer

Attorney says two witnesses claimed they saw the woman leaving the cop’s apartment

World Champs

World Champs: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold, Fraser-Pryce the silver

See also

Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints with an easy victory in the 200m on day seven of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday night,
She

Entertainment

Merciless remembered for his ‘unmatched lyrical artistry’

Long-time manager says late entertainer, though known as ‘Warhead’, wasn’t like that in real life

World Champs

Yohan Blake blames undisclosed issue for 100m failure in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: Veteran sprinter Yohan Blake says an issue in the warm-up area denied him the chance of making the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
Blake finished h

World Champs

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

World Champs

Fraser-Pryce recounts moment Shericka Jackson took lead in 200m

Jamaicans are quite likely still on a high from Thursday’s 1-2 run by Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann-Fraser Pryce in the final of the 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, to

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols