Reggae Sumfest patrons ready for fun after two-year hiatus | Loop Jamaica

Reggae Sumfest has returned with a bang as thousands gathered at Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in St James Friday night to get their fill of dancehall acts after a two-year break.

The anticipation is high with many expressing wanting to see various artistes, including Shenseea, Spice, Alkaline, Skeng, and Masicka.

The early acts, many unknown, have held their own and have enticed the audience as the excitement builds on festival night.

According to some of the early patrons, the two-year hiatus was too long for an event that they say signifies fun and family. They were, however, understanding that with the coronavirus pandemic raging, the hiatus was necessary.

Watch the video shot and edied by Ramon Lindsay as patrons react to the return of Reggae Sumfest and share their expectations for festival night one.