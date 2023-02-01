Reggae Wednesday, wreath-laying to mark Dennis Brown’s birthday today Loop Jamaica

Today marks the 66th anniversary of the birthday of the Crown Prince of Reggae, Dennis Brown.

The singer’s contribution to music is being commemorated as part of the 2023 Reggae Month celebrations.Brown, who died in 1999 at age 42, left behind some of the all-time greatest reggae hits, including ‘Revolution’, ‘Here I Come’, ‘Money In My Pocket’, and ‘Promise Land’.

On Wednesday, the annual wreath-laying ceremony will be held to commemorate the 66th anniversary of his birth at his tomb at the National Heroes Park. The event is to be hosted by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange.

The first Reggae Wednesday to be held in Emancipation Park for Reggae Month is also being hosted in his honour.

Ewan Simpson, chairman of Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) said that the event will feature tributes from various artistes, including George Nooks, Christopher Martin, and Miguel.

“We intend to present Dennis Brown songs along with original songs from the artistes in a solid tribute to Dennis Brown,” Simpson said.

On New Year’s Day, Rolling Stone released its selection of greatest singers of all time, ranking the Crown Prince of Reggae at #67, which is the highest designation for a Jamaican artiste on their 200 greatest singers of all time list.

Brown finished ahead of more renowned international singers, including Michael Jackson (No 86), Johnny Cash (No 85), Dianna Ross (No 87), and Barbara Streisand (No 147).

Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals was placed at number 94, finishing four places ahead of the King of Reggae, Bob Marley, who was ranked at No 98.