Regional telecoms under pressure from FB, Google, says Denis O’Brien Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Regional telecoms under pressure from FB, Google, says Denis O’Brien Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Building contractor turned ‘lotto scammer’ pleads guilty to fraud

Regional telecoms under pressure from FB, Google, says Denis O’Brien

Victims killed in fiery St Ann crash still not identified

NBA: Embiid-less 76ers beat Kings 112-93 to end 3-game slide

NHT gets more than 17,000 refund applications on January 1

S Hotel tops international resorts’ rankings yet again

Melissa Silvera remembered as ‘heartbeat’ of her family

JFF elections postponed following court-ordered injunction

JPS president and CEO Steve Berberich resigns

Two feared dead from fiery, four-vehicle crash in Runaway Bay, St Ann

Saturday Jan 13

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Founder and outgoing Chairman of Digicel, Denis O’Brien (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Founder and Chairman of Digicel, Denis O’Brien has warned that the outlook for the telecoms industry in the Caribbean is bleak, as long as major platforms like Facebook and Google do not pay their fair share.

O’Brien made the observation as he addressed the audience at a reception held at AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, in his honour as he prepares to step down as chairman of the board of Digicel Group.

Related Article

“Until the OTTs (over-the-top media) start paying, I have a fear that the outlook for our industry is going to be bleak,” O’Brien stated while pointing out that Facebook generates US$12 ARPU (average revenue per user) per month per user but has no network costs.

He shared that Digicel’s cost of capital, which is the interest that is paid on loans, was 15 per cent.

“And we are also spending between 16-18 per cent of revenues on capital expenditure every year, with no increase in revenues. This makes our industry unviable. We pay taxes, while OTTs don’t,” he said.

The Digicel chairman noted that over the last year, the regional telecommunications giant has had to restructure its balance sheet.

He said the telecoms industry is in a difficult place right now, with investors “pulling back”.

“This is because the industry is being forced to meet higher and higher investment demands in network capacity, both in LTE and fibre network, to carry traffic for OTTs such as FacebookWhatsAppGoogleYouTube, and Netflix and many others,” said O’Brien.

(Photo: iStock)

He further pointed out that this traffic, carried free of charge, represents 70 per cent of network throughput.

He told the audience that the nine largest Caribbean operators have come together to put forward a cost-recovery plan to CANTO and CARICOM, to force big tech to pay their way.

He singled out Telecommunications Minister Daryl Vaz, who was in the audience, for his leadership and support at the regional level, in drawing the attention of other governments to this serious issue with OTTs.

“I look forward to continuing to work on this ‘fair share’ initiative and to achieving a successful outcome to help change our industry,” O’Brien said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Building contractor turned ‘lotto scammer’ pleads guilty to fraud

Jamaica News

Regional telecoms under pressure from FB, Google, says Denis O’Brien

Jamaica News

Victims killed in fiery St Ann crash still not identified

More From

Business

Dinner in the Sky Jamaica to officially host guests starting August

See also

Jamaicans and tourists will soon have the option of a premiere dining experience in Negril, Westmoreland this summer, with the grand opening of Dinner in the Sky Jamaica.
Operated by the company Ks

Jamaica News

Holness expresses sadness at fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy

Says 50 per cent of young males involved in violence, but plans afoot to teach conflict resolution in schools

Jamaica News

Perimeter road to usher new development phase for MoBay – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says the Montego Bay perimeter road will lift the ‘Second City’ to a new level of development.
He said the completion of the project will foster a surge in investment

Jamaica News

AK-47 rifle, over 120 rounds of ammo seized in Salt Spring, St James

The St James police seized an AK-47 rifle, four magazines and over120 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation in Salt Spring in the parish on Thursday, January 11.
Reports from the Monteg

Jamaica News

Digicel’s Denis O’Brien says thanks

The founder of Digicel, Denis O’Brien, has said thanks to the many individuals who he said played key roles in the company’s creation and growth since it was founded in 2000.
O’Brien expressed his

Jamaica News

Seven accused of beating 14-y-o girl banned from social media by judge

The seven people who have been charged with the vicious beating of a 14-year-old girl in Denbigh, Clarendon on December 30 last year, were on Thursday banned from all social media sites including the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols