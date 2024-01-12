Regional telecoms under pressure from FB, Google, says Denis O’Brien Loop Jamaica

Founder and Chairman of Digicel, Denis O’Brien has warned that the outlook for the telecoms industry in the Caribbean is bleak, as long as major platforms like Facebook and Google do not pay their fair share.

O’Brien made the observation as he addressed the audience at a reception held at AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, in his honour as he prepares to step down as chairman of the board of Digicel Group.

“Until the OTTs (over-the-top media) start paying, I have a fear that the outlook for our industry is going to be bleak,” O’Brien stated while pointing out that Facebook generates US$12 ARPU (average revenue per user) per month per user but has no network costs.

He shared that Digicel’s cost of capital, which is the interest that is paid on loans, was 15 per cent.

“And we are also spending between 16-18 per cent of revenues on capital expenditure every year, with no increase in revenues. This makes our industry unviable. We pay taxes, while OTTs don’t,” he said.

The Digicel chairman noted that over the last year, the regional telecommunications giant has had to restructure its balance sheet.

He said the telecoms industry is in a difficult place right now, with investors “pulling back”.

“This is because the industry is being forced to meet higher and higher investment demands in network capacity, both in LTE and fibre network, to carry traffic for OTTs such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, YouTube, and Netflix and many others,” said O’Brien.

He further pointed out that this traffic, carried free of charge, represents 70 per cent of network throughput.

He told the audience that the nine largest Caribbean operators have come together to put forward a cost-recovery plan to CANTO and CARICOM, to force big tech to pay their way.

He singled out Telecommunications Minister Daryl Vaz, who was in the audience, for his leadership and support at the regional level, in drawing the attention of other governments to this serious issue with OTTs.

“I look forward to continuing to work on this ‘fair share’ initiative and to achieving a successful outcome to help change our industry,” O’Brien said.