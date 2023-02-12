Rehma plays Melissa Forde in Rihanna Apple Music Super Bowl trailer Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

She played Melissa Forde, Rihanna’s childhood best friend from Charles F Broome Memorial Primary School in the Rihanna x Apple Music Super Bowl 2023 trailer video shot along Rihanna Drive in Barbados.

They found me in town

Nine-year-old Rehma Harper was all smiles and very little hoarse. She was hoarse. Having been congratulated by any and everyone who knows her in the past two to three days, it’s little surprise that her voice is practically gone. But she was still very happy to have played a role in the trailer that is bringing so much pride to Bajans at home and abroad, of all ages.

With many of the participants in the video selected via casting, Rehma’s story was a little different. In Bridgetown, Barbados’ capital city, Rehma was picked out as she stood with her mother in front of Dufry (formerly Cave Shepherd) on Broad Street.

Smiling, when asked how she landed the role, she said, “They found me in town!”

Rehma attends the rural St Margaret’s Primary School but for the two days of filming in the street in Westbury where Barbados’ 11th national hero the Rt Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty grew up, for just those hours, she was a student of the urban Charles F Broome Memorial. And as she smiled about her part, there was no love lost in the process.

Talking about being on set, she said it was “good”.

Asked how it has been for her, especially with her friends, since the trailer officially aired last week, she was moved beyond words, but echoed her auntie, saying, “Awesome!”

Rehma was wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Rihanna on the front, which Loop found out her aunt made for her today.

A huge Rihanna fan, auntie Khadija Trotman made shirts for herself and for Rehma for one of the Official Watch Parties. And she is such a self-proclaimed Rihanna Navy member, Loop asked Khadija if she has any expectations for the tracks in Rihanna’s surprise setlist. She said, Work, Umbrella and she’s hoping that the Bajan Bad Gyal goes all the way back to the beginning to Pon de Replay.

NewsAmericasNow.com