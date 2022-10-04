Relative being questioned in relation to death of female pastor Loop Jamaica

Relative being questioned in relation to death of female pastor
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The brother of the 52-year-old female pastor, who was attacked and killed at her home in St Ann on Monday, is now in custody and is being questioned in relation to the incident.

The development was confirmed by Police Commissioner, Antony Anderson during a press conference on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, the female identified as Michelle Roache was at premises in the Content section of the parish when she noticed that the lights to the outside of her house were turned off.

Police said the religious leader went to make some checks and that was when she was attacked stabbed several times and her throat slashed.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the brother of the victim has since been taken into custody and is being questioned.

