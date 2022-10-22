Relatives of a social media influencer to view body found in St James Loop Jamaica

Relatives of a popular social media personality are expected to meet with the police as they seek to view the body of a female that was fished from the sea in Reading, St James on Friday.

Police sources report that the relatives are working with the police as they seek to ascertain the identity of the body, which was found with what appears to be a wound to the head.

There has been widespread speculation as to the identity of the female but police officials have declined to confirm or deny the reports until all checks are carried out.

“The body has not yet been identified, hence we can’t confirm as yet,” one senior police investigator told Loop News.

The police were called to the scene by residents who spotted the body floating in the water shortly after 9 am.

The body was subsequently fished from the water by members of the Marine police.