Relatives of Dudus among 6 identified as persons of interest Loop Jamaica

The Kingston West Police have listed six men, two of whom are relatives of convicted drug kingpin, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, as persons of interest that they are seeking to question in relation to several crimes that have been committed in the area in recent months.

The men have been given until Friday, November 4, to turn themselves over to authorities to be questioned.

They are Lester Coke, Christopher Coke Jnr., otherwise called ‘Titty Man’, Tajay Freeman, otherwise called ‘Weng’, Ryan Bembridge, otherwise called ‘Little Blacks’, Dwayne Grant, otherwise called ‘Billy’, ‘Ready Ready’.

“These individuals have been identified by detectives as persons who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations into crimes committed in the Division,” said a release from the Corporate Communication Unit, which is the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“Several attempts have been made to contact them at their known addresses and phone numbers; however, these efforts have failed,” the police said.

“The men are now being asked to make contact with detectives at the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch by 6:00 pm on Friday, November 4,” a release from the police stated.

In addition, anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811, or the nearest police station.

Dudusis a convicted Jamaican drug lord, who was arrested on drug charges and extradited to the United States in 2010.

His arrest had provoked violence among Coke’s supporters in West Kingston. In 2011, Coke pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges in connection with drug trafficking and assault. On 8 June 2012, he was sentenced by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to 23 years in federal prison.