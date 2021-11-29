Religious people more favourable to COVID-19 vaccination — NCU study | Loop Jamaica

Religious people are more in favour of receiving COVID-19 vaccines compared to the non-religious Jamaican population, according to findings of a recent study conducted by researchers at Northern Caribbean University (NCU).

The study, which looked at “COVID-19 Vaccination Status among Religious and Non-religious Jamaicans”, found that nearly 75 per cent of unvaccinated people were from among the non-religious population, while nearly 50 per cent of unvaccinated people identified as religious.

Half of 1,111 people sampled indicated that their religion was not against adherents receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Only a little over 11 per cent of the respondents said their religion objected to COVID-19 vaccinations, while 38.3 per cent were uncertain.

Among the religious community, more than half were vaccine-hesitant, tending towards the younger age groups: 18-26 years (54 per cent) and ages 27-37 years (51.2 per cent). Almost a third of elderly religious respondents were anti-vaccination, a release from the university said on Sunday.

Also, among the faith community, Christians were the least resistant (46 per cent) to receiving the vaccine. Other religious groups showed higher levels of hesitation: Judaism (100 per cent), Hindi (88 per cent), Islam (86 per cent) and Rastafari (86 per cent), the release continued.

The NCU study suggests that religious Christians are the most likely to be vaccinated among the Jamaican population, with females at a higher rate of vaccination. Reacting to this finding, lead researcher Paul Bourne suggested that the health authorities factor this information in their vaccination strategy.

Despite the comparably favourable attitude among the religious community towards vaccination, there is still a high level (52 %) of vaccine hesitancy among the Jamaican population. Young Jamaicans (18-26 years) are the most hesitant (56%) in taking the COVID-19 vaccines; compared to people aged 27-37 years who are hesitant (53.5%); 51.2% of individuals 38-48 years.

On the other hand, the elderly are the least COVID-19 vaccine-hesitant.

“An opportunity exists for the Jamaican Government to continue building trust among the population as vaccination initiatives continue across the island,” noted Bourne.