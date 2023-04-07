Remittances continue upward trend, reaching US$226 million in Feb Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Remittances continue upward trend, reaching US$226 million in Feb Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica lose to Guyana in West Indies Rising Stars U-15 tournament

Arsenal’s trust in Mikel Arteta paying off, says Klopp

World steeplechase champion Jeruto suspended in doping case

Global services sector readies to integrate artificial intelligence

Former PM Portia Simpson Miller ‘doing well’ in hospital

Gunmen targeting more taxi cabs to transport weapons; cops on to trend

13-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Holy Thursday

Inflation rate decreasing – BOJ

10,000 businesses to benefit from gov’t JAM-DEX incentive programme

Remittances continue upward trend, reaching US$226 million in Feb

Friday Apr 07

31?C
Business
Loop News

6 hrs ago – Updated

File photo shows customers in a Western Union remittance outlet in Kingston.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Net remittances totalled US$226.6 million in February 2023 or 0.8 per cent higher year-on-year, reflecting a continued upward movement year to date, according to the Remittance Bulletin published by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).

Remittances are monies sent as gifts to persons living in another country.

The rise in net remittances was primarily due to a decrease in gross outflows by US$9.1 million and gross remittance inflows by US$7.4 million.

Despite this, remittance inflows from January to the end of February declined by 0.5% to US$495.6 million, which is in contrast to the growth in other markets in the region such as Guatemala and Mexico.

The bulletin reports that for the calendar year to date, El Salvador registered a growth of 5.6 per cent, while Guatemala and Mexico registered growth of 13.3 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively.

Furthermore, the report indicates that net remittances for the 2022 calendar year totalled US$3.2 billion, which is a decrease from the US$3.26 billion recorded in 2021.

Net remittances for the 2022 calendar year totalled US$3.2 billion compared to US$3.26 billion in 2021.

Related Articles

Business

November 11, 2022 02:48 PM

Business

October 27, 2022 03:54 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Jamaica lose to Guyana in West Indies Rising Stars U-15 tournament

Sport

Arsenal’s trust in Mikel Arteta paying off, says Klopp

Sport

World steeplechase champion Jeruto suspended in doping case

More From

Sport

3 athletes withdraw from Jamaica’s team to Carifta Games

Injuries have forced the withdrawal of three athletes from Jamaica’s 81-member team that is scheduled to depart the island on Thursday for the 50th staging of the CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

See also

Jamaica News

Taxi operator, passenger killed in daylight gun attack in Spanish Town

The St Catherine North police are continuing their probe into the double murder of a taxi operator and a woman in Spanish Town on Wednesday.
The deceased are 31-year-old taxi operator, Orlando McG

Jamaica News

‘Gunman’ posing as passenger shot by cops on Maxfield Avenue

A man travelling in a taxi was shot by police during a reported confrontation on Maxfield Avenue, Kingston yesterday.
An illegal firearm was seized after the incident.
Reports from the head of t

Business

Don Gittens replaces Audrey Hinchcliffe as Manpower Maintenance CEO

Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe, the founder of Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited, has announced the appointment of Don Gittens as the company’s new CEO.
Gittens is a seasoned management profess

Jamaica News

Elderly tyre man dies after being mowed down by two cars in St Bess

The St Elizabeth police is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was reportedly hit by two motorcars on the White Hall main road in the parish on Wednesday, April 5.
The dece

Sport

Khadija Shaw named WSL Player of the Month for March

Khadija Shaw has been named Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) Player of the Month for March after scoring five goals in three appearances and helping Manchester City finish the month with a 100% rec

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols