Remittances continue upward trend, reaching US$226 million in Feb Loop Jamaica

Net remittances totalled US$226.6 million in February 2023 or 0.8 per cent higher year-on-year, reflecting a continued upward movement year to date, according to the Remittance Bulletin published by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).

Remittances are monies sent as gifts to persons living in another country.

The rise in net remittances was primarily due to a decrease in gross outflows by US$9.1 million and gross remittance inflows by US$7.4 million.

Despite this, remittance inflows from January to the end of February declined by 0.5% to US$495.6 million, which is in contrast to the growth in other markets in the region such as Guatemala and Mexico.

The bulletin reports that for the calendar year to date, El Salvador registered a growth of 5.6 per cent, while Guatemala and Mexico registered growth of 13.3 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively.

Furthermore, the report indicates that net remittances for the 2022 calendar year totalled US$3.2 billion, which is a decrease from the US$3.26 billion recorded in 2021.

