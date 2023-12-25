‘Remorseful’ US student fined $200k for illegal ammo in luggage Loop Jamaica

'Remorseful' US student fined $200k for illegal ammo in luggage
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

An American medical student was spared a custodial sentence and instead fined $200,000 after four rounds of ammunition were found in his bag at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James earlier this month.

Garrett Joel was handed the sentence after he pleaded guilty in the St James Parish Court last week. 

If the fine is not paid, the American is to serve 30 days in local prison.

The 22-year-old Georgia, United States resident was charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition. 

At the sentencing hearing, Joel, through his attorney, expressed remorse for his actions, this while stating that he was not aware how the ammunition ended up in the bag. 

Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Smith-Ashley factored the American’s remorse and his guilty plea in her decision to impose a fine instead of a prison term. 

It was alleged that on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the investigating officer was notified of images appearing to be of ammunition which were detected in a bag that was passing through an X-ray machine at the departure section of the Montego Bay-based airport.

A subsequent search of the bag led to the discovery of four 9mm Luger rounds.

Joel told the officer that he was not aware how the ammunition got into the bag.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

