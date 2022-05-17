Remote Work programmes in the Caribbean and internationally | Loop Jamaica

Working anywhere in the world is very popular now and thanks to private programmes and those offered by some countries, there is a wide variety of choices if you prefer not to do it alone.

Below are some Caribbean and international programmes you can consider.

CARIBBEAN

Cayman Islands Global Citizens Concierge Programme

The Global Citizen Concierge Programme allows people, who are employed outside of the Cayman Islands with financial independence, to live and work remotely in the Cayman Islands for up to two years.

See requirements here:

Curacao

The government of Curacao offers remote workers with Dutch or US citizenship the opportunity to stay and work on the island for a longer period.

See requirements here

Barbados Welcome Stamp Visa

This visa allows people to work remotely in Barbados for a maximum of 12 months. The visa is available to anyone who meets the visa requirements and whose work is location independent, whether individuals or families.

See requirements here

Montserrat Remote Work Visa

This visa is up for one year and is open to anyone employed in a foreign country, conducts business with a company registered in a foreign country and someone who provides freelance or consulting services to clients in a foreign country.

For more requirements

Anguilla

Launched in August 2020 the ‘Lose The Crowd Find Yourself. Work. Life. Bliss.’ programme allows digital nomads to live on Anguilla for three to twelve months while experiencing their remote work dream

For more requirements

Aruba One Happy Workation

This is open to US nationals for a maximum of 90 days.

For more requirements

Work from Bermuda Certificate

This certificate is open to executives and students for up to one year

For more requirements

Dominica Work in Nature Visa

The Work in Nature (WIN) Extended Stay Visa programme provides individuals and families the opportunity to work remotely in Dominica for up to 18 months.

For more requirements

Bahamas Beats

This programme allows workers and students to stay for up to one year in The Bahamas.

For more requirements

INTERNATIONAL

Remote Year

Remote Year offers programmes ranging in duration from one month to one year. Programmes can take you all over the world. Click here for more details.

Unsettled

Unsettled offers one to two-week co-working retreats in places such as Bali, Tuscany, Cape Town and Tokyo

WiFi Tribe

This programme carefully curates its travellers for an experience called The Chapter. The aim is to help participants advance their careers while discovering adventure in between.

Selina

With over 145 destinations, Selina creates fun experiences with accommodation tailored to your pocket and co-working spaces

Behere

Through Behere, you can book accommodation, workspaces and fitness centres in exotic locations around the world.