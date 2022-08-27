Remy Ma Shares Her Secret To Keeping Marriage With Papoose Spicy

Remy May dishes on how she and Papoose keep their marriage spicy.

It’s no secret that married couples who have been together for a long period, most times, try to find ways to spice things up romantically. In Remy Ma and Papoose’s case, it looks like they’ve found the secret weapon, and it’s probably not what you think.

According to Remy Ma, who shared some insight into her marriage in an interviewed on the HollywoodLife Podcast, the way to keep things steamy is by having children. That’s right, according to Remy, who has been married for 14 years, her kids help her to keep things spicy in the bedroom.

“We’ll hug, and she’ll always want in on every hug, she wants in on every date, she wants in on everything! So, the second she’s asleep, it’s like oh, let’s go! We gotta try to get in where we can fit it in, you know?” she added.

The “All The Way Up” rapper shared that sometimes the hiding gets so bad that they have to do so in the closets for some alone time. Romance aside, Remy admitted that finding the balance between being a mother and an entertainer is somewhat tricky.

Remy Ma and Papoose

Their first daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie, was born in 2018, and Remy Ma said she was born at a time when she was handling several projects, and this is what made motherhood a little challenging. She added that eventually, she and her husband Papoose found a way.

As difficult as it was, it’s something that moms have to do, she continued. The “Lean Back” rapper added that mothers often have to figure out how to work while they’re pregnant, as well as figure out how to manage work and school. She said that work included being a wife, a carpenter, a chef, and even a gardener.

It certainly hasn’t held her back, and she’s becoming more of a familiar face on television. Remy Ma’s latest venture is her upcoming stint as the host of VH1’s My True Crime Story, which premiers next Monday, August 29.