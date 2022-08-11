Renowned family doctor Dr Marco Brown has died Loop Jamaica

Retired, renowned family doctor and former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament, Dr Henry ‘Marco’ Brown, passed away Thursday morning.

Dr Brown was said to be age 94 at the time of his passing.

The former state minister in the Ministry of Tourism was a well-loved and renowned medical practitioner throughout the parish of St James.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness hailed Brown as a true nation builder and advocate for the people.

“His passing has left a deep hole in our hearts. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, and pray for God’s comforting presence in their time of tremendous grief,” Holness said.

Dr Brown was awarded the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) Fellow, the highest award bestowed by the MAJ on any member.

A past student of Cornwall College, Dr attended The Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland and completed studies there in 1956.

He returned to Jamaica in 1957 and worked for months at Cornwall Regional Hospital before moving to the Department of Surgery at the Kingston Public Hospital, where he worked until 1959.