Renowned family doctor Dr Marco Brown has died Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Renowned family doctor Dr Marco Brown has died Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Third cop on murder rap denied bail

Renowned family doctor Dr Marco Brown has died

Yaksta inspired by Rolling Stone nod for Jamaica 60 feature

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

Alleged gangster on trial in ‘Clans’ case killed by gunmen

Father and son arrested after chopping incident in Portland

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran join UAE’s ILT20

First Rock’s Shaun Myers stocks up on sleep to ensure efficiency

24.9% COVID-positivity rate; 137 new cases, 4 deaths recorded

‘A black eye for the PNP’

Thursday Aug 11

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

41 minutes ago – Updated

JIS file photo shows Dr Marco Brown (right), pointing out the road named in his honour on a signboard unveiled by Mayor of Montego Bay (former), Glendon Harris in May 2016.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Retired, renowned family doctor and former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament, Dr Henry ‘Marco’ Brown, passed away Thursday morning.

Dr Brown was said to be age 94 at the time of his passing.

The former state minister in the Ministry of Tourism was a well-loved and renowned medical practitioner throughout the parish of St James.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness hailed Brown as a true nation builder and advocate for the people.

“His passing has left a deep hole in our hearts. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, and pray for God’s comforting presence in their time of tremendous grief,” Holness said.

Dr Brown was awarded the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) Fellow, the highest award bestowed by the MAJ on any member.

A past student of Cornwall College, Dr attended The Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland and completed studies there in 1956.

He returned to Jamaica in 1957 and worked for months at Cornwall Regional Hospital before moving to the Department of Surgery at the Kingston Public Hospital, where he worked until 1959.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Third cop on murder rap denied bail

Jamaica News

Renowned family doctor Dr Marco Brown has died

Entertainment

Yaksta inspired by Rolling Stone nod for Jamaica 60 feature

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her superb form in the 100 metres by running the world’s fastest time this year at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Wed

See also

Jamaica News

Boy goes missing from summer school

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old K’Issac Chambers of Jerico, Hanover, and Cliffton Boy’s Home, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 9.
He is of dark complexion, slim build a

Sport

Natoya Goule, Russell Clayton secure victories in Monaco

Yulimar Rojas denies Shanieka Ricketts in triple jump

Business

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Women refer to their hair as their golden crown of glory, spending thousands of dollars on products that promise to deliver length and health.
Sadra Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Jamaica News

65-y-o soup vendor shot and killed metres away from police station

A 65-year-old soup vendor was shot and killed on Barnett Street, St James on Wednesday, August 10, just meters away from the police station.
The deceased has been identified as Allan Morg

Jamaica News

J’can cop charged with smuggling cocaine in her body gets 33 months

Shelian Allen, the 42-year-old Jamaican policewoman charged with smuggling more than 1,000 grams of cocaine into the US, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
The magnitude of the cha

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols