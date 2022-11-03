Rent My Handy Husband: ‘Business is booming’ Loop Jamaica

A woman in Milton Keynes, England, who decided to rent out her husband to other women to do odd jobs for ?40 a time said business is booming, and he’s fully booked for weeks.

Mom-of-three Laura Young, 38, got the idea from a podcast describing how a man was making a living putting together flatpack furniture for other people.

She advertised on Facebook and the Nextdoor app, boasting of husband James’ general DIY, painting, decorating, tiling, and carpet-laying skills in June.

Expecting she might get a few giggles, the 42-year-old had his first client in a day, and was soon working six days a week from 9am to 8pm.

He’s been forced to turn down jobs and ‘Rent My Handy Husband’ is now fully booked until mid-November.

Jobs include helping with putting up a TV or curtains to rebuilding a wall, and he is available to hire to anyone who needs help — men and women.

While James handles the labour side of things, Laura works on running the social accounts and website.

The business has been more successful than the couple could’ve imagined.

The savvy couple have added a new service for the Christmas period, offering installations of festive lights, both inside and outside.

Laura said: “I never expected it to take off as much as it has.

“We’ve only been going four months and it got to a point where there was so much work coming in that James was working six days a week.

“We’ve had to start turning jobs down and reduce our hours, so now we do Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm.

“We had our own building plans that we’ve not even started as we’ve just been so busy.

“We booked our first job for January, too,” she said.