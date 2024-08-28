Repair cost for 362 schools damaged by Beryl now over $3 billion

The figure to repair the 362 local schools that were damaged by Hurricane Beryl has climbed to more than $3 billion, Education and Youth Minister Fayval Williams has said.

And despite the reality that some of the severely damaged schools will not be ready for the start of the new school year next Monday, the minister remains optimistic about the repair works being done at such institutions.

“We are at a good place today looking at the start of school for September 2. I’m not going to say that everything is perfect, but we are encouraged by what we are seeing,” said Williams.

She was addressing Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, where she outlined the ministry’s back-to-school efforts.

Initially, the Education and Youth Ministry had divulged that the school repair estimate was at $2.7 billion.

“Given that the number of schools assessed (for damages) has been increased, yes, the figure would increase,” said Williams relative to the total repair bill for schools affected by Beryl.

“It’s not a figure that I would want to publish right now. More money will be required as we go throughout the year,” she said.

When pressed further to give an estimate of the present estimate, Williams said: “It’s now over $3 billion”.

Fayval Williams (file photo)

Earlier, the minister indicated that the majority of the 1,009 public schools will be reopened as planned on Monday.

“Where our attention has been is on the 362 schools that suffer different magnitude and levels of damages as a result of Hurricane Beryl,” she explained, adding that priority one schools are the focus of much of the attention at present.

The ministry categorised the affected schools into three priority groups.

They are Priority One – a total of 107 schools that were severely damaged; Priority Two – 139 schools that were moderately damaged; and Priority Three – a total of 116 institutions that sustained minor damages.

Williams stated that schools with minor damages can open on September 2 and rehabilitation work will commence during the course of the school year.

“I’m going through all of this and laying it out, because I know that on September 2, the press will be around to take a look at schools and I just want them to be clear that they may go to a priority two or priority three school and somebody is going to point out the damage that’s there and they will say, ‘The ministry hasn’t done anything’.”

Added Williams on that point: “That’s because we are going to be taking care of that repair during the school year.”