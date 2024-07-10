Repairs to markets badly damaged by ‘Beryl’ being fast-tracked – Gov’t

Repairs to markets that sustained significant damage during the passage of Hurricane Beryl are to be fast-tracked.

The Falmouth, Mandeville, Lucea and Old Harbour markets in Trelawny, Manchester, Hanover and St Catherine, respectively, were significantly impacted by gale-force winds and torrential rains that accompanied the category four cyclone.

“The Government, earlier this year, announced a $500 million programme for markets across the country. We will move that process forward, and we will give priority to those markets that were affected by the hurricane,” Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, advised. He was addressing Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Meanwhile, McKenzie said infirmaries in Westmoreland, Trelawny, Hanover, St Ann and St Elizabeth were also affected by the hurricane.

“The St Ann Infirmary is still occupying a school, and once they have completed the work that is necessary, they will return to the infirmary,” he indicated.

The state-run infirmaries across the country are essential facilities that offer shelter and support services to the elderly, the destitute and mentally-challenged individuals who have no other means of getting personal care.