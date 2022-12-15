Repeat shoppers give Suga Lifestyle Christmas Connection thumbs up Loop Jamaica

Repeat shoppers give Suga Lifestyle Christmas Connection thumbs up Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Sugar Lifestyle Christmas Connection 2022

All Jamaican-made items from artisans in one place for people’s shopping pleasure. Sounds too good to be true?

On Saturday, the Legacy Suite at Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston was transformed for the Suga Lifestyle Christmas Connection Trade Show, which saw 35 vendors showcasing and selling local items, just in time for the Yuletide season.

One shopper got all she needed and returned a second time on Saturday with her mom so she, too, could pick up on a few things.

The Loop News team was on hand as shoppers sipped, tasted and shopped. Just in case you missed it, check out the recap that was shot and edited by Marlon Reid.

