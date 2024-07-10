Report price gouging to the CAC, PM urges Jamaicans

With some vendors known to inflate their prices in the aftermath of a natural disaster, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is imploring Jamaicans to report any incidence of price gouging following Hurricane Beryl which inflicted significant damage across large swathes of the country on July 3.

“We (the Government) are closely monitoring market activities to ensure that unscrupulous individuals do not exploit this disaster for financial gain. Our citizens should have access to the necessary supplies at fair prices,” Holness remarked during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“I ask the public to report any instance of price gouging, meaning an increase in price over and above what you were paying for the same product or service before the hurricane,” he added.

The prime minister said persons can report to the Consumer Affairs Commission or directly to the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

He said his Administration took into consideration the prevention of price gouging as the country was placed under a hurricane warning.

“We issued an order under the Trade Act to prevent price gouging on essential goods, he said”.