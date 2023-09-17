Report water thieves, urges McKenzie Loop Jamaica

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, is pleading with Jamaicans to report persons who are found to be engaged in selling water that is being provided by the Government to alleviate the effects of the ongoing drought locally.

“The resources provided by the Government for the trucking of water, (and) for the construction of water shops, (overall) these facilities are not to be used to sell water,” declared McKenzie at last week’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

“We are providing water free of cost to all the communities. I know of cases where people would have abused the system by filling up tanks and going to sell the water to communities,” he stated.

“I urge people, once you find that (they are selling water), report it to the municipal corporations or to the Ministry of Local Government (and Rural Development),” McKenzie urged.

Over the last calendar year, for example, he said the ministry spent over $150 million to truck water to various communities.

“We have spent some $135 million in building new water facilities across the country, and this year, so far, we have gone nearly $40 million in the trucking of water, and we intend to increase that amount,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the minister acknowledged that some rural communities are still without water.

He said the Government is working to rectify the situation.

“There are communities, especially in rural Jamaica, that it is going to take time for water to get into the pipes, but this Government has been working, and we will continue to work to improve the water supply, whether in terms of trucking, water shops or to the extent of the National Water Commission (NWC),” McKenzie assured.